Gal Gadot Says She Worries for Her Family and Friends Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Watch : Gal Gadot Finally Responds to Controversial "Imagine" Video

Gal Gadot's said her "heart breaks" following the recent violence in Jerusalem, which stems from a clash between the Israeli police and Palestinian protestors.

Earlier this week, an Israeli airstrike, which destroyed an apartment building in Gaza, killed 30 Palestinians, including 10 children and three Israelis, per NBC News. As tensions continue to escalate during the more than a century long conflict, the Wonder Woman star, who is Israeli, penned a note on Instagram regarding the recent attacks.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people," she began the post. "This is a vicious cycle that has been going on far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so that we could live side by side in peace."

She concluded the post with, "I pray for better days."