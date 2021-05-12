Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker's NSFW Shout-Out to Kourtney Kardashian Will Make You Blush

Who knew a photo of a candle could be so naughty?! See Travis Barker's recent Instagram snap that will make your cheeks suddenly red.

Let's just say Travis Barker's recent social media shout-out for Kourtney Kardashian is no small thing. 

Nor is it safe for work, so you've been warned. Over on his Instagram Story, Barker shared a snap of something you might not have expected to see as you were scrolling social media on Tuesday, May 11—a candle named "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm."

As a spin on the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle Gwyneth Paltrow's goop previously put out, the brand has since issued the orgasm version. According to the goop website, the candle was made "with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." It can be yours for $75. 

We'd guess Kourtney's personalized version was sent in a PR package, but how Travis came upon it is less clear. This is not the first time the Blink-182 drummer has turned up the heat on social media. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

For his girlfriend's 42nd birthday, Travis posted a tribute on Instagram to the reality TV star, including a video of her sucking his thumb

The performer's overall displays of affection have been, in a word, grand. Most recently for Mother's Day, he gifted her more lavish floral arrangements, which were displayed on concrete columns inside her house. 

While they've only been dating less than six months, the musician has made his feelings very clear. "I F--KING LOVE YOU!" he wrote to Kourtney on her birthday. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD."

