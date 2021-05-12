Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Did Harry Styles Accept His BRIT Award With an American Accent? You Decide

At the BRIT Awards, Harry Styles took home the British Single honor—but it's his acceptance speech that has caught the attention of fans. Listen closely below to hear his surprising new accent.

Fans have some serious questions for Harry Styles—like, was he speaking with an American accent at the BRIT Awards?

The 27-year-old singer sent Twitter into a frenzy after he accepted the British Single award at the May 11 event. "I just continued to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to be able to get to do this job every day," he said while on stage at London's O2 Arena. "I'm really happy to be and proud to be celebrating British music tonight. I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me always. And everyone in my life who has my back, thank you so much. I love you."

The One Direction alum also expressed his gratitude for the frontline workers in the audience. Though, it seems viewers were less focused on what Styles was saying and more interested in how he was saying it.

While he grew up in the North of England, some social media users thought it sounded like Styles had an American accent.

"Not mishearing am I, the lovely Harry Styles speaking with an American accent???" one tweeted. "I nearly fainted." 

Added another, "Harry Styles speaking with an American accent shocked me to the core."

Other fans just seemed confused. As one follower asked, "Why did Harry Styles from Redditch, Worcestershire, have a strange American accent? #TheBritAwards." 

Odd? Maybe. But perhaps it's just a sign of the time times. After all, Styles is starring in girlfriend Olivia Wilde movie Don't Worry, Darling, which is set in 1950s California. 

Either way, we adore you, Styles!

