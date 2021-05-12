Nicole and Sofia Richie Dropped Their First Clothing Collaboration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When some people quarantined with family members, they baked cookies, redecorated rooms, worked out, or watched movies. You know, the standard stuff. In contrast, the stay-at-home thing panned out very differently for sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie. "Quarantine led to a lot of family time, and family time led to THIS. The HOHxSOFIA collaboration is here," Nicole shared via Instagram. That's right, the stylish sisters finally collaborated on a collection for Nicole's clothing line House of Harlow 1960.
In her own Instagram post, Sofia wrote, "Our quarantine baby is finally here! So excited our @houseofharlow1960 collab is finally out. I LOVE YOU @nicolerichie , this is so special." It really is. Nicole's Revolve line always comes through with covet-worthy pieces. And now, we can shop styles that have that Sofia seal of approval. Keep on scrolling to check out some of our favorites from the drop. And hurry up. This one is going to sell out for sure.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Rose Dress
Get in on the crochet trend with this off-the-shoulder dress that's available in white, pink, and blue.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Mirtha Midi Dress
Orange you glad the Richie sisters finally decided to collaborate? You're sure to stand out in this jersey midi-dress.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Rosa One Piece
Bring chic to the beach (or pool) in this one-piece swimsuit.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Nicola Romper
This sage green romper has a detachable belt and adjustable shoulder straps to customize your fit. It even has pockets to hold your phone or other essentials.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Jessa Dress
The Jessa dress is sophisticated in the front and playful in the back with crisscross, open straps.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Inaya Dress
This ribbed dress has a fun slit on the side and a partial front button closure.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Natalie Top
This looks like your standard tank from the front, but the lace-up back make it a must-have piece. There's even a pair of shorts that match perfectly to complete the set.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Colleen Knit Top
This knit ruffle trim top would look great with a pair of jeans or shorts that you already have. Or if you're into the matchy-matchy vibes, there's a cute pair of shorts from Nicole and Sofia's collection.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Averie Blouse
Embody bohemian sophistication in this satin fabric top with a drawstring at the bust and balloon sleeves.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Louisa Top
This crinkled tie-dye crop top just screams summer. It would perfectly contemplate some white pants or shorts. And, of course, you can make it a set with the matching shorts.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Asher Pant
These tie-dye pants have everything you need in loungewear: an elastic waistband, pockets, and cozy fleece fabric. There's also a matching cropped tank and sweatshirt in the collection.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Jordan Jumpsuit
If you're living for the tonal tie-dye, but just want the ease of wearing a one-piece outfit, this jumpsuit is for you.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Abel Cropped Sweater
It doesn't get more comfortable than this terry sweatshirt. Embrace the cozy and get yourself the matching shorts too.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Bree Sweater
This lightweight sweater is an item you can wear all year round.
