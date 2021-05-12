Selena Gomez Fans Are Freaking Out as She Teases "SG3" Era

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is Thinking About Retiring From Music

Look at her now!

Selena Gomez is ready to embark on a new era. On the evening of May 11, the superstar singer took to her Instagram Story to show off her "SG3" bracelet, hinting that a new chapter is coming. While Gomez, who recently teased a possible retirement from music, didn't share any further details, fans believe she's about to drop a new album. In fact, shortly after the 28-year-old "Good for You" artist posted the teaser, "SG3 Is Coming" became a trending topic on Twitter.

"SG3 IS COMING !!!!" one fan tweeted. "YEEEESSSSSS I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR HER BAD BITH ERA." While another wrote, "SG3 era is nearly upon us and it's gonna smash just you wait."

A Gomez fan also pointed out, "After a few weeks after revelación release, safe to say..we are VERY close to album #3." It's been exactly two months since the Disney alum dropped Revelación, Gomez's first Spanish-language EP, which followed one year after the release of her 2020 album Rare.