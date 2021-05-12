iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Recalls Her Time With Miranda Cosgrove Before Quitting Acting

Jennette McCurdy has decided not to return to iCarly for its upcoming revival, and now she's reminiscing about her working relationships with former cast members.
On a recent installment of her podcast Empty Inside, the 28-year-old Sam & Cat alum chatted with Karan Brar, known for his role on the Disney Channel's Jessie. During the discussion, the pair shared stories about their respective experiences as child actors.
At one point, Karan, 22, explained that he appreciated developing connections with co-workers who were his own age. Jennette, who divulged on a previous podcast episode that she feels "embarrassed" of her acting roles, then recalled interacting with her own colleagues.
She said of working on a show, "It's sort of like a family, and you also have peers that you can connect with at some level. Even though you're all kids trying to be adults, you can still, in that regard, try to connect with one another."
The star of Netflix's Beyond, who is best known for her role as Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon's iCarly opposite Miranda Cosgrove's title character, shared that her career started out with parts on very adult-focused projects.
"The breadth of my resume—before getting a part on Zoey 101, when then the producer knew me for iCarly and the shows I did after that—I did mostly heavy dramas," she said. "A child prostitute, I played, or like the rape victim, or all these really intense, heavy roles where I'd have to cry on cue and do all that spiel."
Luckily, things improved when she was able to make connections on the iCarly set, thanks not only to Miranda but also Nathan Kress (Freddie) and Jerry Trainor (Spencer).
"I had great friends in Miranda and Nathan, and even Jerry, who was a bit older than us but was wonderful in trying to cultivate that kind of, to your point, the younger environment," she said. "It was better in that aspect—having some friends my age was helpful and healthy. Yeah, I think that's how I feel."
Jennette, who is currently focused not only on her podcast but also on writing and directing, has previously made it clear that painful memories surrounding her acting career led her to quit pursuing that path. In a March episode, she said she "really resented my life because I didn't like the projects that I was a part of."
For her part, Miranda has expressed kind words in the past about working with Jennette. "My best friend is Jennette McCurdy, who was on iCarly with me," she told the BUILD Series in 2017. "We live really close to each other. We have sleepovers all the time. Like, I literally see her every other day."