Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Searched Megan Fox's House With a Gun to Protect Her

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox recently had a scary run-in with an intruder who appears to have not been of this realm.
The 31-year-old music star visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, May 12, as seen in preview footage. During the interview, he explained to host Ellen DeGeneres that Megan had moved into a new home early on in their relationship, and at one point she'd locked herself in her room when she was alone because her front doors were apparently opening and shutting, seemingly of their own volition.
Machine Gun Kelly said he then came over to her place. As he described to Ellen his search through the 34-year-old Transformers star's abode, he held up his hand to seemingly pantomime holding a gun.
"I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe," he recalled. "So I went through the house with the weapon."
A confused Ellen asked, "To shoot a ghost?" He chuckled and admitted, "Then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house."
He continued, "That realization came later, 'cause at first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn't exist."
During the talk show, the "Bloody Valentine" performer also offered further explanation for his Instagram post from earlier this year in which he showed off a vial he has worn that contains Megan's blood.
MGK shared that toward the start of their romance, the actress was heading to Bulgaria for a film shoot, and he was unable to join her and was feeling forlorn about that. So Megan found a way to keep a part of her near to him.
"Some people give like a handkerchief to their partner, or whatever—she gave me her DNA," he quipped.
The singer then pulled out the blood-infused jewelry and showed it to Ellen while adding, "Actually, I brought it with me."
At other points in the interview, Machine Gun Kelly explained how Bernie Sanders' team helped the musician land a passport, and he also gave details about why the couple's second date involved swimming with sharks in Bora Bora.
See the full interview in the above videos.
