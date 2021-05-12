Here's What's Next for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as They Explore Their Rekindled Romance

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Montana Vacation Photos

History has a way of repeating itself, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent hangout is evidence of that.

Last week, the former exes took a private jet to the secluded mountain town of Big Sky, Montana, where they spent an entire week together. A source previously told E! News it was "just the two of them."

So how did this reunion come to fruition? Well, a source now tells E! News, "Ben definitely pursued her," following Jen's split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

As the insider explains, Ben reaches out to Jennifer "any time he hears about things going on with her." The source notes this is just in Ben's nature, describing him as "always" being "very kind and complimentary" towards his ex.

The source had no further updates on their relationship status, but notes, "She and Ben are talking and plan to see each other again."