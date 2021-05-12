Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

BaubleBar's Bestselling Bennett Tennis Necklaces Are Back in Stock

The must-have necklace is back in new bold hues just in time for summer!

By Emily Spain May 12, 2021 12:00 PM
After much anticipation, BaubleBar's Bennett Tennis Necklace is back! When the clear style first launched, it sold out in just one day and garnered a 5k person waitlist! In addition to the clear necklace being restocked, the cult-favorite accessories brand released the necklace in five new colorways: multi, light pink, fuschia, lavender and turquoise. Whether you wear the Bennett Tennis Necklace alone or pair it with a few other gold chains, it makes the ultimate fashion statement!

To shop the bestselling necklaces before they sell out, scroll below or head over to BaubleBar.com!

Protect the Planet in Style With Lululemon's New Earth Dye Collection

Bennett Necklace

Treat yourself to one (or four) of these must-have necklaces. Available in clear, multi, light pink, fuschia, lavender and turquoise, you can wear this necklace alone or layer it with a few other gold chains.

$68
BaubleBar

