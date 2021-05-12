Maisie Williams Is Totally Unrecognizable as She Rocks Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows

Watch : Maisie Williams Calls Sophie Turner Friendship a "Godsend"

Maisie Williams debuted a new look and we're hair for it!

Like her Game of Thrones character, the actress made sure to steal the show with a dramatic entrance at the 2021 BRIT Awards held at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, May 11. If anything, the 23-year-old star turned heads as she looked unrecognizable with her platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows.

For the special occasion, Maisie rocked an effortless updo styled with two loose bangs that not only framed her face, but put her brows front and center. Her makeup was just as fresh as her hairstyle, as she appeared to opt for a more natural look: a bit of mascara, nude lipstick and a smudge of eyeliner.

The Mutants star tied her major transformation together with a regal black-and-white dress that she paired with black mules.

During the ceremony, Maisie presented the prestigious Global Icon Award, which went to none other than Taylor Swift. More impressive? The "evermore" singer made history, as she is the first woman and first non-British star to earn the award.