Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills All the Details From Jason Tartick's Surprise Proposal

Kaitlyn Bristowe is exclusively sharing more insight about her reaction to Jason Tartick's proposal. Get all the rosy details a below!

By Alyssa Morin May 11, 2021 11:01 PMTags
EngagementsThe BachelorExclusivesThe BacheloretteCouplesKaitlyn BristoweBachelor Nation
Watch: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Family Support

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a bride-to-be!

On Tuesday, May 11, the former Bachelorette star announced that she and Jason Tartick officially took the next step in their relationship: They're engaged! The Bachelor Nation couple's exciting news comes about two years after they began dating in early 2019.

Naturally, fans are yearning to get more details about the pair's proposal...and they don't have to wait any longer. Kaitlyn is spilling the tea to E! News about how she reacted to the 32-year-old star getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

"I was definitely surprised," she shares exclusively. "Probably the most surprised I've ever been in my whole life. We both agree it was the most memorable, and special day that we will never forget."

A source close to the new Bachelorette co-host echoes the same sentiments, adding, "She had no idea it was coming and Jason totally threw her off."

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

The insider explains the entrepreneur figured out the best way to surprise Kaitlyn, especially since she's "hard to surprise."

"Jason knew she wouldn't have expected it while she was working," the insider reveals, noting, "It's been a long time coming and both have known marriage was in the cards since the beginning. They are both on the same page about getting married soon and are both ready for babies."

Put simply, "Kaitlyn has never felt this way about anyone and they have such a solid, healthy relationship."

@brotherdalecreative/Hunter Franklin and Marcus Taylor/@steph_sorenson/Steph Sorenson

Trending Stories

1
Update!

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

3

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at 2021 BRIT Awards

The duo shared their engagement news with their Instagram followers, with the Dancing With the Stars champ writing, "Don't pinch me."

"Engaged AF! Haha let's go!! Love you babe!" Jason commented.

"Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe," he later posted on his own feed. "You made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever."

Before the couple got engaged, the reality TV personality had previously opened up to E! News about how she was ready to start a family with Jason.

"I'm going into Dancing With the Stars being like, 'Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies," the 35-year-old star said back in September 2020. "I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."

@brotherdalecreative/Hunter Franklin and Marcus Taylor/@steph_sorenson/Steph Sorenson

In May 2019, the two lovebirds announced they were moving in together in Nashville. 

When discussing the next chapter in their romance, Jason told E! News in July 2019, "We're on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship. The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curveball and rescued a dog so we're doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later."

He even teased what he hoped their wedding would be like, saying at the time, "I think in typical Kaitlyn and Jason fashion, I would imagine a wedding of a lot of fun, parting, singing, dancing, eating, open bar, top-shelf."

Instagram

Only time will tell how they plan their big day!

—Reporting by Amanda Williams.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

3

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at 2021 BRIT Awards

4

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

5

See Photos of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romantic Montana Getaway

Latest News

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

Jensen Ackles Looks Totally Different in New The Boys BTS Pic

Every Real Housewives Spinoff We'd Love To See

Exclusive

See a New Side of Billie Eilish In Never-Before-Seen Photos From Book

Exclusive

Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills Details From Jason Tartick's Surprise Proposal

Former Hawaii Football Star Colt Brennan Dead at 37

Exclusive

Jennifer Garner Is Focused on Her Kids Amid Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reunion