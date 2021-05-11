Former Hawaii Football Star Colt Brennan Dead at 37

Former University of Hawaii football star Colt Brennan has died at age 37, a spokesperson for the college told E! News.

Colt passed away "peacefully" in the early hours of Tuesday, May 11, in California while surrounded by his family, according to a statement from his relatives, obtained by E! News.

"We know how much the islands meant to him. The Hawaiian people, they were his 'ohana," the family's tribute read. "He passed away peacefully with his sisters, mom, and dad by his side listening to Bob Marley and with a lei on his chest. He loved Hawai‘i and we are forever grateful for all they did for him."

The University of Hawaii Athletics community is also mourning the loss. Colt was the school's celebrity quarterback before he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2008. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist alongside Tim Tebow in 2007.

"It's hard to put into words the impact that Colt Brennan had on Rainbow Warrior fans and the people of Hawai‘i," the UH athletics' statement read. "He was a phenomenal player and provided us some of the greatest sports memories we'll ever have. But he was more than that. For all that he accomplished on the football field and the adulation he received for it, he always remained among the people. He never turned down an autograph, he never turned down a picture with someone."