Siesta Key Cast Defends Madisson and Ish's 20-Year Age Gap After Their Engagement

For once and for all, age is only a number on Siesta Key!
When it comes to 27-year-old Madisson Hausburg's relationship with Ish Soto, 47, some viewers can't seem to get past the couple's 20-year age difference. Even after the reality star revealed on the season three reunion that she was engaged to her former producer, the critics couldn't stop asking questions.
But as a brand-new season kicks off Wednesday, May 12, Madisson continues to have the support of her co-stars who make it clear that this love story is worth celebrating.
"I just wish that people would be more open minded to it," Kelsey Owens exclusively shared with E! News. "Right off the bat, everyone was very judgmental and didn't give Madisson a chance to explain everything and didn't get to know Ish for what he is. Overtime, I've seen them one on one and the way he loves her is amazing. It's 100 percent real and I love seeing how happy she is."
If you ask co-star Juliette Porter, Madisson shouldn't have to spend any of her time responding to the critics. Instead, there is a wedding to plan and a promising future to look forward to.
"At this point in Madisson's life, people need to respect that she loves Ish and he loves her and that's what's going to happen so they should focus on other things other than the age difference," she argued. "I think age is just a number and if someone wants to be with someone, allow that to happen."
According to Madisson, this season will feature the couple attempting to plan their dream wedding. At the same time, there are other hurdles they must face head on as they tackle the next step of their relationship.
"There are other issues that aren't related to age, but because of this huge cloud of age difference, I feel like I can't bring up these other issues or people will go, ‘Oh, well you're not meant to be anyway,'" she explained. "Anyone else who has a boyfriend their own age can bring up all these issues and fight and they don't give us that chance."
The MTV reality star continued, "It is something in the back of my mind that I'm going to think about forever and I have to deal with it…I discovered this season if I open up about it, I have a lot more support than I realize. I always thought everyone was against my relationship so I pushed away to just this bubble with Ish."
Ultimately, Madisson and Ish's love story isn't the only romance taking center stage this season. Keep scrolling for an update on your favorite cast members' love lives before new episodes begin.
Siesta Key kicks off a new season Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. only on MTV.