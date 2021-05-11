10 Things Kron Moore Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Victoria Franklin is a cold villain that we cannot get enough of on The Oval. Victoria is always worked up about some drama (and no one can blame her), but her real-life counterpart Kron Moore couldn't be more different. The BET actress told E!, "I feel the happiest when someone smiles, or has their spirit lifted, because of something I've done for them." That's definitely not a sentiment we'd ever hear from Victoria.

Kron shared, "I feel the most relaxed when I'm curled up in my oversized chair, with Nefertiti (my fur baby), binging Hulu and sipping wine." Maybe that's what Victoria needs: a good glass of wine. In case anyone was wondering, Kron's go-to is McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Riesling. Aside from revealing her favorite wine, Kron shared nine other items she can't live without, including a timeless pair of sneakers, a $4 lip product, and a cleansing bar that does triple duty as an exfoliant and face mask too.

Get to know Kron beyond her role on The Oval and out the 10 things she can't live without below.