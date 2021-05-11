Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Single and ready to mingle?
On Tuesday, May 11, Wendy Williams clarified where she stands with suitor Mike Esterman. And, from what The Wendy Williams Show host indicated to E!'s Victor Cruz, things have certainly cooled off with Mike.
"Mike is in Maryland. I like Mike but, you know, Mike lives three hours away from me," she exclusively dished on Daily Pop. "People were so quick to invest in the 'Oh my gosh! Wendy's in love. Oh my gosh! She's dating. She wants to get to married. She's has a boyfriend, the whole thing.'"
As she continued, Wendy said she "wouldn't mind getting married again" and that she "would like to definitely have a boyfriend." That certainly sounds like she's currently single.
She added, "You know, it's fun dating, but I would like to have one guy."
This update comes a day after Mike confirmed that he and Wendy weren't officially a couple. The Maryland resident told Page Six that he and Wendy were "never an item after three dates."
"She deserves to be with someone who may have more time," Mike told the publication. He added later on, "I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process."
Don't fret for Wendy, who was promoting her new Madame Tussauds wax figure, as she already knows what she's looking for in a man. "It's eye contact," she explained. "It's not really a grand overture. It's realistic things. I'm grown and I've got a lot to take care of now. So, I'm very selective, obviously, of what I choose in my new life."
Still, Wendy assured Daily Pop viewers that she was "open to love." Wendy filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
Catch more of Wendy weekdays on The Wendy Williams Show or check out her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Times Square.