Protect the Planet in Style With Lululemon's New Earth Dye Collection

Upgrade your wardrobe with these sustainable must-haves!

By Emily Spain May 11, 2021 8:50 PMTags
E-Comm: Lululemon Earth Dye Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lululemon's latest collection was made with Mother Earth in mind!

In an effort to reduce their environmental footprint, the beloved lifestyle brand released their limited-edition Earth Dye collection featuring easy-to-wear styles made with lower-impact dyes upcycled from the waste of oranges, beets, and saw palmetto trees sourced from the agricultural and herbal industries. Additionally, the dyes use less water, carbon and synthetic chemicals than conventional synthetic dyes. 

From chic tie-dye hoodies and joggers to versatile shorts and tees, the Earth Dye collection offers the perfect everyday pieces in muted earthy tones. Additionally, the brand just announced their Lululemon Like New program, where customers can trade in gently used Lululemon clothing in one of the brand's 80+ participating stores or by mail in exchange for a Lululemon e-gift card!

To shop our faves from the new Earth Dye Collection, scroll below!

Lana Condor's Vera Bradley Collab Proves You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style To Be Sustainable

All Yours Tank Top Earth Dye

With the warmer months ahead, it's always a good idea to stock up on flattering tanks like this one. We love the tie-dye print and how it offers a loose fit.

$48
Lululemon

Bowline Short Earth Dye

With a drawcord waistband and hidden media and coin pockets, these shorts are not only comfortable but extra functional. The neutral colorways also make these shorts perfect for everyday wear.

$78
Lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Earth Dye

In addition to offering a four-way stretch, this hoodie features articulation in the sleeves to accommodate the natural movement of the elbow. Plus, who can resist a tie-dye hoodie?

$118
Lululemon

Warm Down Jogger Earth Dye- Online Only

With breathable cotton terry fabric, these tie-dye joggers are a must for looking fly post-workout or lounging around the house. Dye is made using plant waste from agricultural and herbal industries

$118
Lululemon

5 Year Basic Tee Earth Dye

With pima cotton blended with Lyocell, this t-shirt guarantees optimal softness and comfort. Not to mention, it's perfect for dressing up or down.

$58
Lululemon

Commission Pant Classic Earth Dye

Available in three earthy tones, these pants are perfect for days on the golf course or at the office. They also feature Lululemon's ABC™ technology, which uses an ergonomic gusset to remove tension from the crotch of the pants.

$128
Lululemon

