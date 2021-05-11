Protect the Planet in Style With Lululemon's New Earth Dye Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lululemon's latest collection was made with Mother Earth in mind!

In an effort to reduce their environmental footprint, the beloved lifestyle brand released their limited-edition Earth Dye collection featuring easy-to-wear styles made with lower-impact dyes upcycled from the waste of oranges, beets, and saw palmetto trees sourced from the agricultural and herbal industries. Additionally, the dyes use less water, carbon and synthetic chemicals than conventional synthetic dyes.

From chic tie-dye hoodies and joggers to versatile shorts and tees, the Earth Dye collection offers the perfect everyday pieces in muted earthy tones. Additionally, the brand just announced their Lululemon Like New program, where customers can trade in gently used Lululemon clothing in one of the brand's 80+ participating stores or by mail in exchange for a Lululemon e-gift card!

