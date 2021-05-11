Sandra Oh Says She Has Not Thought About Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Despite our best attempts to psychically manifest otherwise, Cristina Yang is staying in Switzerland.

In a new interview with The LA Times' Asian Enough podcast, Sandra Oh says she put Grey's Anatomy behind her. When asked if she had given thought to returning to the show like so many other Grey's alums this past season, she answered with a quick, "Oh my gosh, no."

"I love it, though," she continued. "And this is also why I really appreciate the show is that I still get asked this."

Oh reflected on how rare it is to see the "impact" of a character in the way she has been able to, but that doesn't mean she wants to return to playing that character.

"In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my god, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone," she said. "But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."