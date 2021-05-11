Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick! The Bachelor Nation power couple is engaged.
Months after Kaitlyn's Dancing With the Stars win, the lovebirds announced the news on Tuesday, May 11.
"It was everything I could have asked for," Kaitlyn told ET. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."
Ahead of Jason's proposal, Kaitlyn told E! News in an exclusive September 2020 interview that she and her man were ready to start trying for a baby after Dancing With the Stars wrapped.
"I'm going into Dancing With The Stars being like, ‘Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies," the 35-year-old shared at the time, adding, "I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."
Kaitlyn later joked that she planned to "poke holes" in Jason's condoms if she and partner Artem Chigvintsev were to win the mirrorball trophy.
So how did Jason pop the question? The upcoming co-host of next season's Bachelorette season was recording an episode of her Off the Vine podcast when he caught her by surprise.
"Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast.' And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you!'" Bristowe shared with ET. "He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer."
Kaitlyn, who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor before starring on The Bachelorette, first started dating Jason, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, in early 2019. The two actually met when Jason appeared as a guest on Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship," Jason told Today's Hoda Kotb in January 2019.
Prior to confirming their relationship status, Kaitlyn and Jason fueled speculation with a series of sweet Instagram posts.
Amid the romance rumors, Kaitlyn dished about Jason during a 2019 episode of her podcast, saying, "His energy is electric."
"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she said. "He has the same morals and values as me."
Last May, the cute reality couple announced they'd be moving in together in Nashville. Kaitlyn and Jason also shared that they adopted a dog named Ramen Noodle.
Prior to their engagement announcement, Jason and Kaitlyn opened up to E! News about their future together.
"I don't have an expectation. I don't expect anything," Kaitlyn shared. "I just think on the path that we're on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship."
"We're on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship," Jason explained. "The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curve ball and rescued a dog so we're doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later."
Kaitlyn was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who she met and got engaged to during season 11 of The Bachelorette. The duo announced their split in November 2018.