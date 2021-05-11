Andra Day Opens Up About Her Struggle with Porn and Sex Addiction

Watch : Why Andra Day Initially Turned Down Billie Holiday Role

Academy Award nominated actress Andra Day graced the cover of the June issue of InStyle, and in a candid interview with the magazine, she opened up about the personal struggles she faced head-on while filming The United States vs. Billie Holiday.



The 36-year-old actress candidly shared how she methodically chose not to incorporate sexuality when it came to portraying the late jazz singer due to her own experiences. "I didn't want any element of sexualization," she shared. "I had come out of something in my own life—dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. I'm being very, very candid with you because I'm not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that very much gone."



The "Mistakes" singer also revealed that playing the role of the Jazz legend, it helped her overcome her own struggles, while remaining true to the character she felt honored to play. "I feel now, after playing Billie, that I'm honoring her, and the strength that is femininity," she stated. "I'm definitely in a healthier place to enjoy that because I'm outside of the addiction, if you will. So, yeah, it's been really fun, because it's been very new for me."