Andra Day Opens Up About Her Struggle with Porn and Sex Addiction

Academy Award nominated actress Andra Day graced the cover of the June issue of InStyle, and in a candid interview with the magazine, she opened up about the personal struggles she faced head-on while filming The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
The 36-year-old actress candidly shared how she methodically chose not to incorporate sexuality when it came to portraying the late jazz singer due to her own experiences. "I didn't want any element of sexualization," she shared. "I had come out of something in my own life—dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. I'm being very, very candid with you because I'm not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that very much gone."
The "Mistakes" singer also revealed that playing the role of the Jazz legend, it helped her overcome her own struggles, while remaining true to the character she felt honored to play. "I feel now, after playing Billie, that I'm honoring her, and the strength that is femininity," she stated. "I'm definitely in a healthier place to enjoy that because I'm outside of the addiction, if you will. So, yeah, it's been really fun, because it's been very new for me."
The biopic, which was released in February, not only earned the actress an Academy Award nomination for her first starring role, but also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
In addition to helping her overcome her addictions, the "Rise Up" singer also shared that she lost 40 pounds for the role—but maintains that although she feels healthier now, she was also happy with her weight beforehand.
"I've had people ask me, ‘Do you feel prettier now that you've lost weight?'" she stated. "I was like, ‘Hell, no! I liked being juicy! I was cool. But, I do like the way [the weight loss] feels on my body, I like the way it feels on my joints. You do notice a difference."
"Besides, to me, there is no such thing as a classic beauty," she explained. "Beauty takes on so many different forms, in different times and depending on the nation. It's just about being confident, loving yourself, and understanding your value."
All accolades and praise aside, the star credits her portrayal of Lady Day with helping her appreciate her own self-worth. "It was almost like she said, ‘Sis, we're going to have to close this, because I have to survive.' She opened me up to valuing myself in a way that I hadn't fully before."
According to the magazine, the "Forever Mine" singer is currently busy working on a top secret project, of which she will co-produce and co-direct.