Seth Rogen Recalls Hilarious Run-In With Beyonce's Security That Left Him "Humiliated"

Seth Rogen is a Beyoncé fan just like the rest of us.
The actor-writer-producer shared a hilarious past failed attempt at meeting Bey at the Grammy Awards on E! News' Daily Pop. Turns out even as a Grammy presenter, Rogen didn't have much luck meeting the Black Is King icon.
"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen told host Justin Sylvester during the May 11 interview. "I charged over. Instinct took over."
But Beyoncé's security guards intervened: "I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," Rogen recalled. "I got what I deserved...I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."
His spilled screwdriver cocktail ruined his suit and while presenting an award onstage, Rogen joked that he had to awkwardly hide the stain with his arms. His cringe moment is captured in new memoir Year Book, along with other behind-the-scenes stories throughout Rogen's two-decade career in Hollywood.
"It's not everything. There is more but it's probably more than I should have written," Rogen teased.
From his mom Sandy's Twitter commentary on Bridgerton orgasms to smoking weed with Snoop Dogg to learning pottery with writer-director wife Lauren Miller, Rogen isn't afraid to spill all the dirty details. After 10 years with Miller, Rogen quipped that "unfortunately we're at the place where our libidos are only activated by throwing clay together."
Yet Rogen shared a special message for another important person in his life: pal Zac Efron.
Rogen's Disaster Artist co-star has been living in Australia, and Rogen admitted to even asking Efron to come back to the States soon. "I was just tweeting Zac how much I miss him and how much I would like to see him," Rogen revealed. "But honestly Zac, if you're watching this and you're having a better time in Australia, stay there, do your thing."
Much to co-host Sylvester's dismay, Rogen explained that Efron "seems much happier in Australia" and that "he's on a real journey."
Check out the sweet exclusive clip! Year Book is out now wherever books are sold.