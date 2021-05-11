Seth Rogen Recalls Hilarious Run-In With Beyonce's Security That Left Him "Humiliated"

Watch : Seth Rogen Had Epic Fail While Trying to Meet Beyonce

Seth Rogen is a Beyoncé fan just like the rest of us.

The actor-writer-producer shared a hilarious past failed attempt at meeting Bey at the Grammy Awards on E! News' Daily Pop. Turns out even as a Grammy presenter, Rogen didn't have much luck meeting the Black Is King icon.

"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen told host Justin Sylvester during the May 11 interview. "I charged over. Instinct took over."

But Beyoncé's security guards intervened: "I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," Rogen recalled. "I got what I deserved...I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."

His spilled screwdriver cocktail ruined his suit and while presenting an award onstage, Rogen joked that he had to awkwardly hide the stain with his arms. His cringe moment is captured in new memoir Year Book, along with other behind-the-scenes stories throughout Rogen's two-decade career in Hollywood.

"It's not everything. There is more but it's probably more than I should have written," Rogen teased.