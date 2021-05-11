Joshua Bassett Calls for "Love and Acceptance" as He Addresses Comments About His Sexuality

Watch : Joshua Bassett Serenades E!'s Erin Lim With Original Song

Joshua Bassett is asking for "love and acceptance" as he addresses speculation about his sexuality.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor issued a statement on Tuesday, May 11, after he made comments referencing "coming out" in a previous video interview. The 20-year-old actor wrote on Twitter, "My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance."

"Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it," he continued. "It's 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."

Joshua declined to put a label on his sexuality, instead writing, "Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are."