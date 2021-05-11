Josh Duhamel Sent This Email to Armie Hammer After Replacing Him in Jennifer Lopez Movie

Josh Duhamel knows his latest role is a little bit tricky.

No, it's not necessarily about the script. And it certainly has nothing to do with sharing the screen with Jennifer Lopez. But before Josh signed on to star in Shotgun Wedding, Armie Hammer was the lucky actor who originally secured the role.

After he stepped away from the project, Armie received an e-mail from his replacement. Josh's message may catch some fans by surprise.

"I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don't like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it,'" the Las Vegas actor shared with Man About Town. "He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully he gets through it."