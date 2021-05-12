All of the Side Characters Who've Just Disappeared From MTV's Siesta Key

Watch : "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return

The only thing that comes and goes faster than the waves in Siesta Key are minor characters.

After an extended break due to the coronavirus pandemic, MTV's reality hit returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, but they'll be in a new location.

Our favorite residents from the beachside Florida town—including Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg—filmed the new episodes over the course of a month on Palm Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The quarantined set limited the amount of new faces that could appear, which, as any fan knows, is a staple of Siesta Key, a show that has seen its fair share of side characters blow into town since its debut in 2017. Who could forget when Bachelor in Paradise star Robbie Hayes joined the series in season three, much to the chagrin of several cast members? And remember when Cara Geswelli had a freakout on a boat and demanded a producer take her home, breaking the fourth wall?

They weren't there for a long time, but they were there for a dramatic time. And for that, we are thankful.