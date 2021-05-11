9 Things You Need from the Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Inspired by self-love and the beauty of California's golden pink sunsets, outdoor trails and bright blue skies, lifestyle blogger Julie Sariñana, aka Sincerely Jules, and cult-favorite activewear brand Bandier teamed up to create the dreamiest apparel collection. Available on Amazon and Bandier, the inclusive collection features must-have silhouettes, playful prints and high-quality fabrics to help you elevate your everyday style.
"My goal for this collaboration was for everyone to feel confident and empowered when wearing the pieces - whether you're lounging at home, hiking with friends or running errands," Julie explained. "I love that BANDIER represents different bodies, sizes and backgrounds - they are thoughtful when it comes to inclusivity and that was important to me. You don't have to be into fitness to wear it. It's all about feeling good no matter where you are or what you're doing."
The Sincerely Jules x Bandier collection features a wide-variety of pieces that you can wear on the daily like activewear and loungewear sets, tees, tanks, and silk skirts. Available in sizes XXS-3X, the inclusive collection is also budget-friendly with the pieces ranging from $38-$98.
We're obsessed with everything in this collection and know you will be, too, so we rounded up a few of our faves below to give you some shopping inspiration. And you can shop the rest on Bandier.com and Bandier's Amazon store.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Bryn 7-Inch Biker Short
The biker short trend is here to stay, which means you should stock up on these incredibly comfortable and stylish shorts. Whether you prefer a playful print or a solid color, this collection has it all.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Crossover Leggings
You really can't go wrong with a classic black crossover legging! With a high back and V front rise construction, these leggings will reveal a flattering silhouette.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Jacket
Spring weather calls for a lightweight and stylish nylon jacket! This one is made with 100% nylon and will help you achieve an effortlessly chic post-workout look.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Laurel Bias Skirt
Made with 100% silk, this skirt is perfect for dressing up or down. Just throw on a graphic tee and leather jacket for a casual yet elevated look.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Meadow Bra
Available in four versatile hues, this sports bra will give you the support you need to power through your workout. Plus, it will look so cute with the crossover leggings.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Zip Up Hoodie
Who can say no to a chic tie-dye hoodie? Not us. With kangaroo front pockets and distressed detailing at neck and cuffs, you'll stay comfortable and stylish wherever the day brings you. The hoodie is also available in yellow tie-dye, heather grey and black.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Jogger
And if you get the hoodie, you have to complete the look with these equally cute and cozy joggers.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Kit
We're all about ruffles lately, so we're adding this adorable floral set to our cart asap! The bra features a square neck design and ruffle detailing, and the leggings offer a high back construction made with fitted lifestyle fabric.
Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Running Short
We're loving the print and ruffle detailing on these nylon shorts. Plus, they feature a drawstring waist to help you adjust the fit.