Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

9 Things You Need from the Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

Spoiler: You're going to want everything!

By Emily Spain May 11, 2021 6:51 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Sincerely Jules x Bandier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Inspired by self-love and the beauty of California's golden pink sunsets, outdoor trails and bright blue skies, lifestyle blogger Julie Sariñana, aka Sincerely Jules, and cult-favorite activewear brand Bandier teamed up to create the dreamiest apparel collection. Available on Amazon and Bandier, the inclusive collection features must-have silhouettes, playful prints and high-quality fabrics to help you elevate your everyday style.

"My goal for this collaboration was for everyone to feel confident and empowered when wearing the pieces - whether you're lounging at home, hiking with friends or running errands," Julie explained. "I love that BANDIER represents different bodies, sizes and backgrounds - they are thoughtful when it comes to inclusivity and that was important to me. You don't have to be into fitness to wear it. It's all about feeling good no matter where you are or what you're doing."

The Sincerely Jules x Bandier collection features a wide-variety of pieces that you can wear on the daily like activewear and loungewear sets, tees, tanks, and silk skirts. Available in sizes XXS-3X, the inclusive collection is also budget-friendly with the pieces ranging from $38-$98.

We're obsessed with everything in this collection and know you will be, too, so we rounded up a few of our faves below to give you some shopping inspiration. And you can shop the rest on Bandier.com and Bandier's Amazon store.

read
Naomi Osaka's Collab With Frankies Bikinis Is a Grand Slam

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Bryn 7-Inch Biker Short

The biker short trend is here to stay, which means you should stock up on these incredibly comfortable and stylish shorts. Whether you prefer a playful print or a solid color, this collection has it all.

$58
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

2
Exclusive

Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Ex

3

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Crossover Leggings

You really can't go wrong with a classic black crossover legging! With a high back and V front rise construction, these leggings will reveal a flattering silhouette. 

$78
Amazon
$78
Bandier

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Jacket

Spring weather calls for a lightweight and stylish nylon jacket! This one is made with 100% nylon and will help you achieve an effortlessly chic post-workout look.

$98
Bandier
$88
Amazon

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Laurel Bias Skirt

Made with 100% silk, this skirt is perfect for dressing up or down. Just throw on a graphic tee and leather jacket for a casual yet elevated look.

$88
Bandier

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Meadow Bra

Available in four versatile hues, this sports bra will give you the support you need to power through your workout. Plus, it will look so cute with the crossover leggings.

$38
Amazon

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Zip Up Hoodie

Who can say no to a chic tie-dye hoodie? Not us. With kangaroo front pockets and distressed detailing at neck and cuffs, you'll stay comfortable and stylish wherever the day brings you. The hoodie is also available in yellow tie-dye, heather grey and black.

$88
Amazon

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Jogger

And if you get the hoodie, you have to complete the look with these equally cute and cozy joggers.

$88
Bandier

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Kit

We're all about ruffles lately, so we're adding this adorable floral set to our cart asap! The bra features a square neck design and ruffle detailing, and the leggings offer a high back construction made with fitted lifestyle fabric.

$123
Bandier

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Running Short

We're loving the print and ruffle detailing on these nylon shorts. Plus, they feature a drawstring waist to help you adjust the fit.

 

$58
Amazon
$58
Bandier

Up next: Lana Condor's Vera Bradley Collab Proves You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style To Be Sustainable.

Trending Stories

1

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

2
Exclusive

Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Ex

3

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

See the Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

5
Exclusive

90 Day's Colt & Vanessa Dish on Engagement, Sex Life & More

Latest News

Exclusive

Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on Friendship With Reza Farahan

See Julianne Moore Unravel in Haunting Lisey's Story Trailer

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

See the Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

Exclusive

90 Day's Colt & Vanessa Dish on Engagement, Sex Life & More

Scarlett Johansson to Receive MTV Movie & TV Awards' Generation Award