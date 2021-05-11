Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson is about to add another trophy to her shelf.

The 36-year-old actress is set to receive the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced the news on May 11.

According to a press release, the honor "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." Previous recipients include her fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, as well as other A-listers like Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon and more.

In addition to the Generation Award, Johansson has received six MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations over the years, winning the golden popcorn statue for "Best Fight" in 2013 for her work in The Avengers.

But as fans know, these aren't the only awards she's taken home. Johansson also won a BAFTA in 2004 for her performance in Lost in Translation, as well as a Tony in 2010 for her role in A View From the Bridge. Furthermore, she received her first Oscar nominations last year for her acting in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.