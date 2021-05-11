RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Her Ex-Husband

Watch : "RHOA" Star Porsha Williams Engaged to Costar's Ex-Husband

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Guobadia is finally breaking her silence on co-star Porsha Williams' engagement to her ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

"At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you," Falynn said in an exclusive statement to E! News in response to her former co-star and estranged husband Simon's impending nuptials. Falynn and Simon were married for two years before publicly announcing their divorce in April 2021.

The news of Porsha and Simon's engagement first shocked fans on Monday, May 10 with Porsha confirming her relationship on Instagram.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha captioned her announcement yesterday. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."