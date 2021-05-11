Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and more stars have arrived to the 2021 BRIT Awards. Scroll on to see all of the red carpet fashion.

Who knew a Tuesday night could be so fashionable?

The red carpet for the 2021 BRIT Awards has officially kicked off at The O2 Arena in London with stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa already striking a pose at the ceremony in London. Dua, who donned an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress paired with thigh-high stockings, is up for multiple awards at the May 11 show, including Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year. And while Olivia, who turned heads in a bright yellow Dior gown on the carpet, is not nominated this year, the "drivers license" singer is making her big performance debut at the BRITs.

In addition to Olivia and Dua, artists such as Taylor Swift are also expected to make appearances at the award show. In fact, Swift is set be honored with the Global Icon award at the ceremony, making her the first female to achieve this recognition. The "London Boy" singer is also up for the International Female Solo Artist award.

But before we find out who the 2021 BRIT Award winners are, let's take a look at all of the red carpet fashion below!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Vivienne Westwood

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Billy Porter

In ThreeASFOUR

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rina Sawayama

In Balmain

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
MNEK
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Little Mix

In Maison Margiela, David Koma & Vivienne Westwood

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Adam Lambert

In Dolce & Gabbana

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
Haim

In The Row

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Headie One

In Louis Vuitton

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

In Christian Dior

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
S1MBA
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jessie Ware

In Valentino

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Boy George
JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
AJ Odudu

In Reem Juan

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Olly Alexander

In Gucci

JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
Celeste
JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
220 Kid
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Tallia Storm
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pa Salieu

In Dior

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
Raye
JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
Nathan Dawe
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lianne La Havas

In Schiaparelli

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Nathan Evans
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Kurupt FM
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Mabel

In custom Tony Ward

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
DTG
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Young T & Bugsey
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Griff

Made by Griff!

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
AJ Tracey

In Dior Men

