Candace Cameron Bure Shares New Update on Lori Loughlin After Her Prison Release

More than four months after being released from prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has tried her best to keep her life on the private side.
But for those curious to know how she's doing since completing her time behind bars, one longtime co-star and friend may have some answers. In an exclusive clip from her appearance on Daily Blast Live, Candace Cameron Bure revealed she has been in touch with Lori since her December 2020 release.
As she explained on the May 11 episode, "Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well."
Throughout her legal troubles, Lori received support from her Fuller House co-stars. In fact, during a 2019 appearance on Today, Candace reiterated the bond each cast member shares on and off camera.
"You know, it's too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," she explained to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. "But I think, I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."
In her latest interview, Candace also opened up about her marriage to Valeri Bure. According to the QVC fashion designer, it's important to keep things spicy no matter how long you've been with your partner.
"It's so easy to take each other for granted," she explained. "You know each other so well that you forget so you have to keep it spicy and I love that. That's what my husband and I do and that's one of the reasons why I think we will be celebrating 25 years of marriage this year."
And when asked to share her tips for keeping things hot in the bedroom, the mother of three offered a suggestion that may leave her kids blushing.
"Just do something unexpected," she advised. "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay or position yourself."
