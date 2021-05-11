Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Attention Grown-Ups: Your Legends of the Hidden Temple Dreams Can Still Come True

The CW has greenlit a new, reimagined, adult version of Legend of the Hidden Temple, reviving a project once announced by the defunct streaming service Quibi.

By Lauren Piester May 11, 2021 5:11 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Legends of the Hidden Temple" Host Reveals Show Secrets

If you ever dreamed of competing on Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple but it ended before you had the chance, we have got some very good news for you.

The CW has ordered a "reimagined" version of the popular kids' game show, and while many classic elements of the show will remain (including the team names!), there are two very big things changing. The show is now set in an actual jungle, and it's for adults!

OK, the press release calls it a "jungle," in quotes, but at the very least, it's no longer set in a studio. However, this "jungle" will still feature things like the giant talking head named Olmec, the Steps of Knowledge, the Moat and the Temple Run.

The Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys will now be competing for bigger prizes as they battle to be the only team to make it to Olmec's Temple, avoid the Temple Guards and get to the treasure. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

If all of this sounds sort of familiar, that's because it was announced as a Quibi project in December of 2019, but we all know how things went with Quibi. The bite-sized billion-dollar streaming service lasted about six months before being shut down, taking its reimagined '90s game shows with it...or so we thought. 

Nickelodeon

Now that it's been a few months since Quibi's demise, it feels like it's no longer too soon to say we would much rather watch full-length episodes of this show on a full-sized screen anyway. 

If you're interested in applying for the show, there's a website for that. Your team of two just has to be 21 or older and able to be in the Los Angeles area in July. 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

2

See the Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

3
Exclusive

Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Ex

So BRB, we've got an application to fill out! 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

2
Exclusive

Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Ex

3

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

See the Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

5
Exclusive

90 Day's Colt & Vanessa Dish on Engagement, Sex Life & More

Latest News

Exclusive

Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on Friendship With Reza Farahan

See Julianne Moore Unravel in Haunting Lisey's Story Trailer

BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

See the Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

Exclusive

90 Day's Colt & Vanessa Dish on Engagement, Sex Life & More

Scarlett Johansson to Receive MTV Movie & TV Awards' Generation Award