Here's What Matt Damon Has to Say About BFF Ben Affleck's Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

When it comes to Bennifer, don't expect Matt Damon to spill the beans.
On the heels of bombshell news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently vacationed alone together in Montana, Affleck's longtime friend weighed in on the possibility of a Bennifer reconciliation, nearly two decades after the exes called off their engagement. However, leave it to a devoted ally to expertly play coy, especially while live on a morning news show.
"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," he told Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a remote May 11 interview from Australia. When asked how he heard the news, Damon continued to play it off. "I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV," he quipped. "It's the first time I heard about it."
Affleck's Good Will Hunting co-star did, however, offer his approval. "I love them both," he said of Affleck and Lopez. "I hope it's true. That would be awesome."
It seems Lopez's recent ex and former fiancé Alex Rodriguez can't say the same. After announcing their official split almost a month ago, the former baseball pro is "saddened" over Lopez's reunion with the Oscar winner," a source told E! News.
"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," continued the insider. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
"She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod," the source said, "and is done."
As for her and Affleck, it seems the formerly engaged pair's reunion is right on time. "She wants to give it a shot with Ben," another source close to the Hustlers star said. "They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."
"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," the source explained. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."
