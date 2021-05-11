Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

John Mulaney Details Harrowing Lows From Intervention and Rehab Experience in Return to Stage

Hours after announcing his divorce, John Mulaney performed at City Winery in New York on May 10, making it his first show since it was reported he left rehab in February.

John Mulaney is heading back to the stage.

The 38-year-old comedian performed at City Winery in New York on May 10, making it his first show since it was reported he left rehab two months ago.

Several attendees tweeted about Mulaney's return to comedy. "So John Mulaney at City Winery was...intense," Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear wrote. "90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal. 'When I'm alone, I realize I'm with the person who tried to kill me.' Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic."

Added Money senior writer Julia Glum, "Just left John Mulaney's first post-rehab show at City Winery. I don't know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job... an excellent mix of humor and honesty. I'm rooting for u, dude."

According to People and Page Six, citing a source, Mulaney completed a 60-day rehab stay in February after seeking treatment in December. At the time, the outlets reported the comedy star was continuing his work on his sobriety as an outpatient. E! News reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment but did not hear back.

The comedy star has spoken about his struggles with sobriety before. During a 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney said he started drinking when he was 13 and later started abusing drugs.

"I never liked smoking pot," he told the magazine. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'"

Per the publication, he gave up alcohol and cocaine in 2005 and had been sober since.

On May 10, news also broke that Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, broke up. A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the two are divorcing in a statement to Page Six.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler added through a spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

