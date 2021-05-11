John Mulaney Returns to Stand-Up Stage for First Time Since Leaving Rehab and Announcing Divorce

Watch : John Mulaney & Wife Split After 6 Years of Marriage

John Mulaney is heading back to the stage.

The 38-year-old comedian performed at City Winery in New York on May 10, making it his first show since it was reported he left rehab two months ago.

Several attendees tweeted about Mulaney's return to comedy. "So John Mulaney at City Winery was...intense," Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear wrote. "90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal. 'When I'm alone, I realize I'm with the person who tried to kill me.' Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic."

Added Money senior writer Julia Glum, "Just left John Mulaney's first post-rehab show at City Winery. I don't know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job... an excellent mix of humor and honesty. I'm rooting for u, dude."

According to People and Page Six, citing a source, Mulaney completed a 60-day rehab stay in February after seeking treatment in December. At the time, the outlets reported the comedy star was continuing to work on his sobriety as an outpatient. E! News reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment but did not hear back.