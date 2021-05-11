Billie Eilish Reveals the Surprising Inspiration Behind Her Platinum Blonde Hair

Watch : Billie Eilish Turns Heads In Stunning British Vogue Cover

Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair.



During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Bad Guy" singer revealed that it was a fan edit video that sparked her need to go back to blonde. "I've been wanting it for a while," she shared. "I don't know what came over me."



The 19-year-old superstar explained that once she saw herself as a blonde, instead of her signature green layers in the fan edit, she was thrilled at the thought of rocking that color—but was skeptical of the transformation at first.



"So, I kinda thought of it as a dream," the singer told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I didn't think it was gonna happen because my hair went through so much. I thought I would burn it all off, but I did it."



The Grammy winner also revealed that although we've seen the transformation just recently, the process actually began back in January and took a few cycles before it's big debut back in late March.