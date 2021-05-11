Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Reveals the Surprising Inspiration Behind Her Platinum Blonde Hair

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Billie Eilish shared the inspiration behind her “dream hair.” Scroll on for more on the singer’s revelation.

Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair.
 
During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Bad Guy" singer revealed that it was a fan edit video that sparked her need to go back to blonde. "I've been wanting it for a while," she shared. "I don't know what came over me."
 
The 19-year-old superstar explained that once she saw herself as a blonde, instead of her signature green layers in the fan edit, she was thrilled at the thought of rocking that color—but was skeptical of the transformation at first.
 
"So, I kinda thought of it as a dream," the singer told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I didn't think it was gonna happen because my hair went through so much. I thought I would burn it all off, but I did it."
 
The Grammy winner also revealed that although we've seen the transformation just recently, the process actually began back in January and took a few cycles before it's big debut back in late March.

As fans may already know, that means when we saw the singer grace the Grammy stage—she was in fact, wearing a wig to protect her freshly dyed hair.
 
"It took about six weeks," she shared about the process. "It was a lot because we started in January, and then it was two weeks of nothing, of healing and letting my hair take it in and digest and recover. And then again, and then two more weeks…it took a long time."

To compliment her new look, the singer recently unveiled a stunning pin-up look in the June issue of British Vogue.
 
The "Everything I've Ever Wanted" singer also discussed the three-year process behind her recently released documentary and reflected on how much the journey meant to her. She also hints at her upcoming anticipated album, Happier Than Ever, which is set for a July release.

Check it all out in the interview above!

