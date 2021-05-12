15 Secrets About Just My Luck Revealed

It's a tale as old as time: Lucky girl meets boy. Girl kisses boy. Boy accidentally steals girl's luck.
So, that's not exactly a story as classic as, say Beauty and the Beast, but it does date back all the way to 2006 when Just My Luck was released. Fresh off of her breakout role in Mean Girls, an 18-year-old Lindsay Lohan starred as the most fortunate woman alive who loses her luck when she falls for Chris Pine at a masquerade ball. You know, as one does.
The rom-com-gone-wrong was directed by Donald Petrie, who was coming off of a hot streak with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Miss Congeniality. Paired with two of Hollywood's hottest young stars, Just My Luck seemed destined for box office success. Unfortunately, someone must've walked under a ladder on the set because the movie failed to charm critics or theater-goers and had more drama than comedy going on behind the scenes.
So grab your four-leaf clover and rub your lucky rabbit foot as we reveal some secrets about Just My Luck in honor of its 15th anniversary...
Just My Luck is streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.