Ashley Tisdale Shares Precious First Photos of Baby Girl Jupiter's Face

Ashley Tisdale is one proud momma!
The former Disney Channel star celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9, with a heartwarming tribute to her baby girl, Jupiter Iris, who she and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed back in March.
"This little lady made me a momma," the High School Musical actress began her Instagram caption. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be."
The 35-year-old took a moment to honor others celebrating the holiday.
"To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes," Ashley shared. "The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."
Moreover, to mark the special occasion, the new mom posted several images of her little one. Of course, in each photo, her newborn daughter dressed adorably. From bright baby blue overalls to a chic white sweater, she's certainly following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.
In one image, baby Jupiter and her dad twinned in matching olive-colored outfits. The little one was sound asleep in Christopher's arms.
Ashley's friends and followers couldn't get enough of her snapshots and shared sweet messages in the comments section.
"She. Is. Perfect," Blake Lively replied with three red heart emojis.
"Oh my gosh!" Amanda Kloots gushed, with High School Musical director Kenny Ortega adding, "Happy Mother's Day Ashley. You are one lucky girl Jupiter and yes, very beautiful."
Ashley's Mother's Day celebration is just one of the many milestones she's experienced since welcoming her baby girl. Days after her little one's arrival, the actress posted a behind-the-scenes moment of her husband, who was attempting to master a new skill.
"[Christopher] is determined to be an expert at the swaddle...," she shared on Instagram Stories on March 26, alongside a black-and-white video of her hubby. "But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad."
On March 24, the Frenshe founder announced, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."
Back in September, the pair revealed they were expecting their first baby, which came just days after they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. For their big surprise, the duo shared photos that adorably showed Ashley's baby bump.
The following month, they announced the sex of their baby.
"This year has obviously been hard. For so many," Ashley captioned her Instagram post at the time. "Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!"
