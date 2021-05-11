Ashley Tisdale Shares Precious First Photos of Baby Girl Jupiter's Face

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

Ashley Tisdale is one proud momma!

The former Disney Channel star celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9, with a heartwarming tribute to her baby girl, Jupiter Iris, who she and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed back in March.

"This little lady made me a momma," the High School Musical actress began her Instagram caption. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be."

The 35-year-old took a moment to honor others celebrating the holiday.

"To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes," Ashley shared. "The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

Moreover, to mark the special occasion, the new mom posted several images of her little one. Of course, in each photo, her newborn daughter dressed adorably. From bright baby blue overalls to a chic white sweater, she's certainly following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.