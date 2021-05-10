Alex Rodriguez Is "Very Shocked" By Jennifer Lopez's Reunion With Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: New Details on Bennifer Relationship

There's no denying that everyone is freaking out over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent getaway together.

The duo, who dated for two whirlwind years and got engaged in the early aughts, enjoyed a weeklong vacation in Montana, multiple sources previously confirmed to E! News. Per an insider, the former couple, dubbed as Bennifer, traveled to the Yellowstone Club shortly after attending the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2.

"They were alone," the source shared at the time. "Just the two of them."

But while many pop culture fans are reveling in this news, there's one person who isn't exactly swooning over their reunion: Alex Rodriguez.

A source close to J.Lo tells E! News the retired MLB player is flabbergasted more than anything else, especially since they officially broke up and called off their engagement just a month ago.

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," the source reveals. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."