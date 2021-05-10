Camila Morrone Shows Rare Show of Support for Leonardo DiCaprio as His Next Role Takes Shape

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Hiding in Plain Sight

Once upon a time... on Instagram, Camila Morrone finally showed a little PDA.

The model, 23, discreetly sent some love to her boyfriend of about three and a half years, Leonardo DiCaprio, on her Instagram Story this week. Keeping true to their private romance, Camila didn't utter a word or even write a caption, while still subtly showing her support for the Oscar winner's legendary acting career.

On Monday, May 10, she re-shared Leo's Instagram post that teased his next project, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Leo, 46, wrote, "First look at #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon" and plugged the link in his bio for more info. The image from the upcoming Apple film depicted Leo (with curtain bangs!) in a suit at a dinner table, along with actress Lily Gladstone, who was wrapped in a striped Pendleton blanket.

Lily plays Mollie, a Native American woman from the Osage Nation, who falls in love with Leo's character Ernest, according to Osage News. In the scene, Mollie invites Ernest for dinner in Oklahoma in 1919.