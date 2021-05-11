Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sometimes, it feels like there are too many trends to keep with. Thankfully, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have taken the guesswork out of researching Amazon products so you don't have to. They've tried and tested the most popular Amazon gadgets and presented their findings with their honest commentary and some helpful tips.

Tom and Tom shared their takes on an innovative spoon, a bowl that prevents soggy cereal, a leg massager, a gel that cleans computer keyboards with ease, and more. They've even found budget-friendly weighted blankets and smart watches. Keep on scrolling to find out what Schwartz and Sandoval had to say about their latest Amazon finds.