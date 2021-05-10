Watch Angelina Jolie Joke About the Single Life While Gushing Over Her "Cool" Kids

Watch : Angelina Jolie Did Action Film to Remind Kids of Her Badass Days

Angelina Jolie's kids take care of her just as much as she supports them.

Only a day after Mother's Day 2021, Jolie gushed on E! News' Daily Pop about how fortunate she is as a parent. Jolie is mom to Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester joked that he can't even be a plant dad to six trees let alone raising a full family. Yet Jolie stressed that her job as a mother has only been a blessing. "I have six very capable children," the Those Who Wish Me Dead star mused. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.'"

Jolie's teens don't just "take care" of her; rather, they're a very close family unit. "We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Jolie emphasized. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."