Watch Angelina Jolie Joke About the Single Life While Gushing Over Her "Cool" Kids

Angelina Jolie's kids take care of her just as much as she supports them.
Only a day after Mother's Day 2021, Jolie gushed on E! News' Daily Pop about how fortunate she is as a parent. Jolie is mom to Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester joked that he can't even be a plant dad to six trees let alone raising a full family. Yet Jolie stressed that her job as a mother has only been a blessing. "I have six very capable children," the Those Who Wish Me Dead star mused. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.'"
Jolie's teens don't just "take care" of her; rather, they're a very close family unit. "We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Jolie emphasized. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."
It wasn't too far off for Jolie to portray a dedicated mother figure in the new HBO Max drama Those Who Wish Me Dead. The film premieres in theaters and on the streaming platform on May 14. "It is funny. I haven't done action in about 10 years," Jolie explained.
Yet don't expect Jolie to spill on her love life anytime soon. The multitalented A-lister teased that she is picky when it comes to suitors. "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now," Jolie joked.
Co-star Medina Senghore can relate to Jolie's fierce maternal instinct. Senghore recalled the first time her mama claws came out.
"I remember it clearly, it was right after I'd given birth," Senghore explained. "My husband and I were crossing the street and this taxi driver honked at me because I guess I was moving too slow and I brought my fists down on the hood of the car and I scared everyone. It was pure animal."
Watch the powerful clip above for Jolie's heartfelt story about motherhood!