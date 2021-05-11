Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord Reveal How They Squashed Their Famous 90210 Feud

Watch : Matt Lanter Talks "90210" Reunion Nostalgia

Prepare for the ultimate access into America's most famous zip code.

Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord are going from co-stars to co-hosts with their new podcast with Dear Media. Launching on May 12, Unzipped finds the 90210 alums reuniting "older, wiser and more outspoken than ever," Grimes-Beech teased when she announced their new project on Instagram. And one topic they will be tackling right off the bat is their infamous five-year feud that made headlines during the CW drama's run from 2008 to 2013.

While they played frenemies Annie Wilson and Naomi Clark on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff, the behind-the-scenes drama going down between Grimes-Beech, 31, and McCord, 33, could've easily been its own show, with the media attention surrounding it only adding to the tension.

But, eventually, the former costars revealed in their recent interview with E! News, they went from clashing to podcasting, forming a close bond along the way.

Unzipped was Grimes-Beech's "brainchild" she shared, that was spawned during an intimate catch-up conversation the two women had in the middle of lockdown.