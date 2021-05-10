Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Triple Date" With These A-List Couples

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Night Out in Miami

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening.

Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted enjoying a joint dinner date with none other than Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

Late into the evening on Sunday, May 10, the sixsome headed out for what an eyewitness describes to E! News as a "triple date" at Catch in Los Angeles. Despite arriving separately, photographers spotted members of the crew heading out together.

While Kylie remained incognito, her on-again, off-again partner, who she raises daughter Stormi Webster with, kept things fashion forward in a white utility vest and baggy pants. Meanwhile, Hailey channeled her inner Neo in a Matrix-style trench coat paired with a green crop top and bouncy ponytail. As for Bieber, he's still sporting those widely-criticized dreadlocks, which this time, were pulled into pigtail buns.

Keep scrolling to see the photos!