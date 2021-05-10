Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Triple Date" With These A-List Couples

There's never a dull moment between co-parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who enjoyed a joint dinner date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Get more deets below!

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. 

Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted enjoying a joint dinner date with none other than Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Late into the evening on Sunday, May 10, the sixsome headed out for what an eyewitness describes to E! News as a "triple date" at Catch in Los Angeles. Despite arriving separately, photographers spotted members of the crew heading out together. 

While Kylie remained incognito, her on-again, off-again partner, who she raises daughter Stormi Webster with, kept things fashion forward in a white utility vest and baggy pants. Meanwhile, Hailey channeled her inner Neo in a Matrix-style trench coat paired with a green crop top and bouncy ponytail. As for Bieber, he's still sporting those widely-criticized dreadlocks, which this time, were pulled into pigtail buns. 

Keep scrolling to see the photos! 

Of their night out, the insider says they "looked happy to be out together" and spent more than two hours inside the celeb hotspot. 

"Hailey and Justin walked out beside Travis, while Kylie went her own way," the eyewitness dishes, adding, "Kendall and Devin left together in their own car. It was a fun night for all of them and they waved goodbye before going their own ways."

Kylie and Travis' relationship status has been a point of curiosity among fans as of late, especially after the cosmetics mogul flew across the country to attend the rapper's birthday celebration. However, a source close to the duo recently told E! News they're both single and simply focused on supporting each other as close pals and co-parents. 

Explained the source, "Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend... It works for both of them and they have something special."

One couple whose romance is going the distance? Kendall and Devin

A separate insider close to the supermodel recently revealed to E! News that she's getting serious with the NBA star. "They are a solid couple with no drama," the source noted. "It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."

