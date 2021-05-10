The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 11 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is already coming out swinging.

After a shocking season 11 trailer, the Housewives' taglines have finally been revealed—and they certainly don't disappoint. The new season premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m., and fans can now get an even better sense of what to expect during this tumultuous season.

New Beverly Hills Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff certainly makes her mark, first butting heads with now-full time star Sutton Stracke over style choices (leather pants?) but always staying true to herself. Queen bee Kyle Richards' sister Kathy Hilton also joins the group in a supporting "friend" capacity.

Erika Jayne makes headlines with her legal trouble and split from husband Tom Girardi, while co-star Lisa Rinna has her back...all while supporting daughter Amelia Hamlin's budding romance with Scott Disick.

Garcelle Beauvais settles into her second season with a powerful message, and Dorit Kemsley (and her glam squad, no doubt) returns to round out the cast.