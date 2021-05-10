Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 11 Taglines Revealed

Hear Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, new Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff and more of the cast's just released taglines.

Watch: Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is already coming out swinging. 

After a shocking season 11 trailer, the Housewives' taglines have finally been revealed—and they certainly don't disappoint. The new season premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m., and fans can now get an even better sense of what to expect during this tumultuous season. 

New Beverly Hills Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff certainly makes her mark, first butting heads with now-full time star Sutton Stracke over style choices (leather pants?) but always staying true to herself. Queen bee Kyle Richards' sister Kathy Hilton also joins the group in a supporting "friend" capacity. 

Erika Jayne makes headlines with her legal trouble and split from husband Tom Girardi, while co-star Lisa Rinna has her back...all while supporting daughter Amelia Hamlin's budding romance with Scott Disick

Garcelle Beauvais settles into her second season with a powerful message, and Dorit Kemsley (and her glam squad, no doubt) returns to round out the cast. 

The newly-released taglines for season 11 bring the glitz, glamour and beloved Beverly Hills snark! 

Check out the RHOBH tagline reveals and cast photos below.

 

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Kyle Richards

"This town is a game of chess, but no one's taking this queen down."

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Lisa Rinna

"My lips are legendary... and they will never gloss over the truth."

John Tsiavis/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

"Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!"

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Garcelle Beauvais

"If you want a starring role in my life, you better drop the act."

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Erika Jayne

"The strongest substance on earth isn't diamonds. It's me."

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Dorit Kemsley

"Dress like there's no tomorrow. And then tomorrow, do it again!"

John Tsiavis/Bravo
Sutton Stracke

"Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Until then, stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

