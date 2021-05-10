Why HBO Max Is Delaying Their Royal Family Animated Series The Prince

Not the right time.
On Sunday, May 9, it was revealed that the HBO Max animated series satirizing the British royal family, titled The Prince, has delayed its spring premiere date. Why? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Prince features a less than flattering portrayal of the late Prince Philip.
And, as a statement from the streaming service indicated, they are being mindful of those who may still be mourning the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at 99. "We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut," a rep said in a statement to THR. "A new date will be announced at a later time."
As E! News readers well know, the highly anticipated series is inspired by Family Guy writer-producer Gary Janetti's Instagram account, where he concocts fictional thoughts for Prince George, who is Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child.
Janetti, who voices the 7-year-old prince for the show, first gave a sneak peek of the series back in April 2020. In the biting clip, Prince George gives an update from Kensington Palace amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Hi, guys! It's me Prince George, thought I'd show you all I'm doing OK," he says in the clip. "Sing 'Imagine.' Just kidding, just kidding. So out of touch. Cringe, am I right?"
Later, Janetti further excited fans when he teased Sophie Turner's portrayal of Princess Charlotte in a sneak peek. In the video, Prince George explains that he and his siblings are going as the three little pigs for Halloween. Yet, Princess Charlotte isn't onboard with that plan as she arrives dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
She quips, "Maybe say you're Ariana Grande's pet pig?"
Prince George hits back, "I'm not going as Piggy Smallz! Unbelievable, f--king 2020."
In addition to Turner and Janetti, The Prince stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.
For a taste of what's to come, check out Janetti's most recent sneak peek above.
The Prince is coming to HBO Max.