Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee on Tokenism and the Importance of AAPI Representation

Watch : Alice Lee on the Importance of Asian Visibility: Ones to Watch

Alice Lee can sing and dance her way through Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, but her passion for music extends far beyond the hit NBC series.

The Korean-American star opened up about tokenism, representation and why there's "more room" for Asian-Americans in the pop music scene during E! News' AAPI Heritage Month Ones to Watch video series this month.

While the message of Zoey's musical numbers resonate with audiences, Lee believes the series can help viewers discuss more sensitive topics off-screen. "A lot of things people don't talk about out loud, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets to witness," Lee explained in our exclusive interview. "I think first of all music is just very powerful and so many things can be portrayed with music where words sometimes cannot."

Her character Emily is Zoey's sister-in-law, and the onscreen attorney deals with postpartum depression in season two after Lee was promoted to a series regular. "We are now just getting to see more depth in her character," Lee gushed. "I just really wanted to make sure I portray it right for all the moms out there...It was super challenging trying to tap into that but everyone on the show was super gracious and I felt very safe tapping into those emotions. I just think it's very important story to tell because people don't really talk about it a lot. The more you see things on media on TV and film, the more things become familiar and it's not as scary."