Jackie Goldschneider Teases "Battle" With Teresa Giudice and More Drama at RHONJ Reunion

Jackie Goldschneider is teasing major drama in store on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion ahead of this Wednesday's season 11 finale. The Bravolebrity promises she and Teresa Giudice will address their explosive fight, the cheating rumors Teresa spread about Jackie's husband Evan and Jackie's Gia Giudice "coke" analogy that sent shock waves around the world.
"The Gia piece of it was just one small piece. I think the biggest piece of it was what she did to Evan. It's not about Gia," Jackie told E! News exclusively of the reunion drama. "I think that Gia did not like her name being used but really this was about spreading an unfounded rumor with no evidence that's incredibly damaging about a member of my family. So that's really what we discussed the most. You know, the Gia thing, we've all moved past it and I don't really want to give it life anymore. We'll all just wait and see how it plays out at reunion."
While Jackie and Teresa eventually made up halfway through the season, re-watching the fallout from their feud opened up old wounds.
"Social media got involved and that really brought it all out again, and I know there was some nasty posts on her side and some shady posts on my side and people picking sides," Jackie explained. "By the time we went into reunion, you can just see based on her Watch What Happens Live appearance and mine, we were already prepared for battle by the time we got to reunion."
Jackie describes the RHONJ reunion as "drama-filled, shady and exciting," adding that she and Teresa aren't the only co-stars who hash out their beef.
"I mean there's definitely a lot of bad blood between Margaret [Josephs] and Jennifer [Aydin]," she explained. "Jennifer seems to throw very low blows. Margaret does sometimes come for Jennifer but the way Jennifer responds to her just goes to another level of low, so they definitely fight it out at reunion. Jennifer tries to do something very nasty towards the end of reunion that involves me and Melissa [Gorga]. I think we're all heading into next season kind of a little annoyed with her. And then we do spend some time discussing Dolores [Catania] and what happened with all of us with her relationship with David so there's a lot. Me and Teresa really are the main event but there's a lot of drama. People won't be disappointed."
As for where Jackie and Gia stand today following the drug analogy? "She texted me and of course I texted her back something very sweet," Jackie revealed. "It wasn't anything crazy. She just texted me that she was upset about it and of course I responded very sweetly and then she said, 'OK just don't use my name anymore,' and I said, 'Of course,' and that's it. It really wasn't a big deal."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale airs this Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and the reunion kicks off Wednesday, May 19 at 9 p.m.
