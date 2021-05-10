Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Watch : Pregnant Celebrities 2020: See Which Stars Are Currently Expecting

Looks like a little one will be added to the mix!



Little Mix singer-songwriter Perrie Edwards took to Instagram May 10 to reveal she and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together. The 27-year-old uploaded the beautiful snaps to announce the exciting news with the caption, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate."



She also added, "Me + Him= You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"



The former The X Factor star began dating the 27-year-old soccer star in February 2017, about two years after her split from Zayn Malik, and now just a little over four years later, the duo will now become quite the cute trio.



For the joyous announcement, the singer posted a gorgeous series of black-and-white photos. The first snap included a sweet, up close-and-personal shot of her growing bump, with both her and Alex's hands placed at either side of her tummy. While the second shot included a full-body snap of the couple—all smiles for their new bundle of joy.