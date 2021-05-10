Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon "Threatened My Career" While Filming Justice League Reshoots

Gal Gadot is opening up about what it was like to work with Joss Whedon.

On Saturday, May 8, the Wonder Woman actress spoke to the Israeli news channel N12 and shared more detail about her experience with the director, who stepped in to film (and re-shoot) Justice League after Zack Snyder exited the movie following a family tragedy.

Per Deadline, Gal previously hinted that her "experience" with Joss "wasn't the best one." However, she explained, "But I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups."

But now, the 36-year-old star is elaborating on her past remarks about the 56-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator.

"What I had with Joss, basically, is that he kind of threatened my career and told me that if I did something, he would ensure that my career would be miserable," Gal told the TV channel, which has been translated from Hebrew to English. "And I simply handled it on the spot."